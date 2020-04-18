Rivaldo: Barcelona should sell Ousmane Dembele

Former Barcelona legend Rivaldo has called on the club to sell injury hit French international Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Dembele is currently sidelined due to a recurrent hamstring problem, and he is unlikely to be fit to return to training until July.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has made just 51 La Liga appearances in Catalonia, and Rivaldo believes La Blaugrana should cash in on the 22-year old.

“It is time to sell Dembele, he told an interview with Betfair, reported via Marca.

“He signed for the club three years ago and has had time to prove his quality. But, this summer is the time to sell or exchange him.

“He has had no luck with injuries, but he could have shown more.”

Despite struggling to stay fit in Catalonia, Rivaldo added Dembele does have the talent to reignite his career.

He also hinted the potential arrival of Lautaro Martinez, and return of Neymar, would further reduce Dembele’s role.

Dembele joined the La Liga giants in a €105M deal back in 2017, but his value has since reportedly dropped to around €60M.

Arsenal are reported to be keen on a move, but Mikel Arteta could look to drive the price down to below €50M.