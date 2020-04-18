Premier League interest in Barcelona star Arturo Vidal

Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean international has been linked with an Camp Nou exit this summer, after making just eight La Liga starts this season.

La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien is reportedly open to a move, due to a surplus of midfielders in his squad ahead of next season.

Reports from Marca claim the English pair are now monitoring Vidal’s situation in Catalonia, alongside Serie A side Inter Milan.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is rumoured to keen on a bid for Vidal, after the pair enjoyed a successful spell together at Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add experience to his United midfield options ahead of 2020-21, and Vidal could be an ideal target.

Newcastle will be active in the summer transfer market following their recent takeover, with a bid of €20M likely to be enough to secure Vidal.