Madrid mayor criticises decision to let Atletico Madrid fans travel to Anfield

Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida has slammed the decision to allow Atletico Madrid fans to travel to Liverpool on March 11.

3,000 Los Rojiblancos fans watched their 3-2 Champions League win at Anfield, despite other games played behind closed doors, due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Europe.

The decision to allow fans to attend has been widely criticised, with health authorities in the UK and Spain both indicating it could be responsible for a spike in positive cases.

“It was a mistake (to let fans attend), he told an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“Atletico Madrid fans should not have travelled to Liverpool.”

However, despite the ongoing suspension of domestic and continental football across Europe, Martinez-Almeida is confident the season will restart.

“Football without fans attending is a possibility, as it’s only fair that competitions end and results reflect reality.”

La Liga is yet to confirm a return date for the 2019-20 campaign, with the Spanish state of alarm extended to April 26 by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

UEFA will meet again next week and provide an update on potential restart dates, with La Liga considering a comeback in either May or June.

The Champions League is reportedly earmarked to return in August, ahead of the 2020-21 season kick off.