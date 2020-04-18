Keita Balde hints at Liverpool exit for Real Madrid target Sadio Mane

AS Monaco striker Keita Balde has hinted that Senegalese international teammate Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool in future.

Balde offered his opinion on Mane, who is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, as part of a wide ranging interview with Diario AS.

“He is a great boy, and deserves to be where he is today.

“I know the coach (Jurgen Klopp) loves him very much, and he is good at Liverpool.

“It would take a big offer (for Liverpool to sell Mane), but maybe in a year or two he may look to change. I don’t think he will be there for his whole life.”

However, despite the links, Balde also hinted Mane is just one of the names on Real Madrid’s list of targets.

The former Southampton man is under contract at Anfield until 2023, with the Reds currently rating him at £125M.

Balde also commented on another rumoured La Liga transfer target, stating he does not believe Lautaro Martinez will join Barcelona.

The 25-year old played alongside Martinez during a loan spell at Inter Milan last season, and he is confident he will remain at the San Siro.

Quique Setien’s side have been heavily linked with a move for Martinez, when his €111M release clause is activated in July.

However, the Catalan giants could offer a player plus cash deal, with Arturo Vidal heading to Italy, according to Mundo Deportivo.