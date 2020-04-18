Feyenoord confirm Sevilla interest in Orkun Kokcu

Sevilla have joined the growing list of clubs reportedly interested in a summer move for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

The 19-year old has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, after establishing himself as a key player this season.

Dick Advocaat has entrusted the 19-year old alongside Leroy Fer in 2019-20, but the Eredivisie side are preparing for offers.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Sporting Director Frank Arnesen has confirmed Julen Lopetegui’s side are one of the interested parties.

“There are no offers. But we are aware of Sevilla’s interest.

“We have held meetings, and there are four clubs interested in him, one of them is Sevilla.

“There is nothing official yet, and no offers have been received.”

The Turkish U21 international agreed a new contract with Feyenoord in March 2019, committing his future at the club until 2023.

However, Arnesen’s comments indicate they could be open to a deal, with Kokcu currently rated at around €13M.

The former Tottenham Director of Football declined to confirm who the other clubs chasing Kokcu are, but Liverpool have been linked.

The Premier League side have reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action for Advocaat’s side this season.