David Moyes wanted Gareth Bale at Manchester United before Real Madrid move

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has revealed he tried to beat Real Madrid to signing Gareth Bale during his time in charge at Old Trafford.

The Scottish manager lasted less than a year at the club, after replacing Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the 2013-14 season, spending £65M on Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata.

However, Moyes was to be frustrated with a number of transfer targets, including the Welsh international.

“Toni Kroos would have been one of those I wanted to take to United, he told an interview with beIN Sports, reported via Diario Sport.

“We were also behind moves for Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.”

Bale instead opted to move to Los Blancos, for a world record fee of €91M, despite a bumper contract offer from the Red Devils.

Kroos stayed at Bayern Munich for the 2013-14 campaign, before moving to Real Madrid a year later, despite United reportedly submitting a second bid for the German international.

Fabregas also rejected a return to the Premier League with the Red Devils, before joining Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea just 12 months later.