Borussia Dortmund confident of retaining Achraf Hakimi in 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund remain confident of agreeing a permanent deal for Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Moroccan international is on a two-year loan at the Bundesliga club, with his deal in Germany expiring at the end of the current campaign.

The 21-year old has been tipped to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane highlighting him as a future first team player.

However, no confirmation of a return has been agreed, with the versatile full back attracting interest from Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Despite, Los Blancos being confident of securing a return, reports from German newspaper Bild claim Lucien Favre’s side have not given up hope of keeping him at the club.

The report adds that reports of Hakimi already signing a new contract with the La Liga club are incorrect, with Dortmund in a position to offer him a greater first team role than Real Madrid.