Barcelona will not pay Lautaro Martinez’s €111M release clause

Barcelona will not pay Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez’s €111M release clause, when it is activated at the start of July.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the Argentinian international, howver, reports from Mundo Deportivo, claim they are unable to raise the funds.

The report states due to the financial pressure of the coronavirus outbreak, the Catalan giants are not in a position to pay over €100M for the 22-year old.

Barcelona’s could now look to offer a player plus cash deal to Antonio Conte’s side.

Veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal remains the favourite to be included in the deal, with Conte keen to be reunited with the Chilean international.

The 32-year old has been linked with a Camp Nou exit this summer, after failing to secure a regular starting spot this season.

Inter are also reported to be eyeing a swap deal for Brazilian international Arthur Melo, but Quique Setien wants to keep the former Gremio man in Spain.