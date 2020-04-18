Barcelona plot THREE player swap deal for Neymar

Barcelona are considering an ambitious THREE player swap deal in order to bring former star Neymar back to the club this summer.

La Blaugrana were linked with a move for the Brazilian international ahead of the current campaign, but refused to pay PSG’s €200M asking price.

However, the French side have now lowered that fee to €150M, with Barcelona keen on a reunion before the 2020-21 season starts.

But, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, due to the financial pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, La Blaugrana will have a reduced transfer budget to work with.

That could mean Quique Setien’s side making a renewed attempt to negotiate a player plus cash deal for the 28-year old.

The report states the defending La Liga champions will offer French trio Samuel Umtiti, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Dembele as part of a deal.

Todibo is currently on loan at Bundelisga side Schalke 04, with the German club holding a purchase option on the defender.

Umtiti and Dembele have both endured an injury disrupted season, and could be tempted by the challenge of first team football in Paris.