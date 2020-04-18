Barcelona open to selling Neto

Barcelona are considering selling reserve goal keeper Neto this summer, despite spending less than 12 months at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian joined La Blaugrana from Valencia in a deal which facilitated Jasper Cillessen moving in the opposite direction last summer.

However, the 30-year old has made just one La Liga appearance this season, with Marc Ter Stegen ever present in the side.

Barcelona are now open to selling him, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, with Inaki Pena promoted to Ter Stegen’s deputy.

The Spanish U19 international is highly rated by Barcelona boss Quique Setien, after emerging through the youth ranks in recent seasons.

The Catalan giants are looking to generate funds for summer transfers, and regain some of the lost revenue due to the ongoing coronavirus suspension.

Neto is reportedly open to an exit, after growing frustrated with the lack of first team action, with Barcelona open to offers in the region of €15M.