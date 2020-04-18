Barcelona director wants Thiago Alcantara return

Barcelona sporting director Javier Bordas has reportedly highlighted former La Blaugrana star Thiago Alcantara as a summer transfer target.

Alcantara left the Camp Nou for Bayern Munich in a €25M deal ahead of the 2013-14 season.

But despite being a key player at the Bundesliga side, he is yet to agree a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2021.

That uncertainty over his future has opened up speculation he may leave the club this summer.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Bordas is monitoring the situation in Bavaria, as Barcelona look to strengthen their squad.

Bayern are likely to push for top price for the Spanish international, with the 29-year old rated at €50M.

Thiago’s younger brother Rafinha, has been linked with a summer exit from the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian full back is currently on loan at Celta Vigo, with the Galician club looking to secure a permanent deal this summer.