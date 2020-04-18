Atletico Madrid ‘offered’ Valencia star Ferran Torres in 2019

Atletico Madrid were reportedly offered a deal for Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres last summer.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a big money move away from the Estadio Mestalla ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, reports from Mundo Deportivo, claim Diego Simeone’s side were in negotiations to sign the 20-year old less than 12 months ago.

No deal emerged between the Simeone’s side and Los Che, with Torres remaining at the Estadio Mestalla.

Torres has since emerged as a target for sides across Europe in recent weeks, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund both linked with a bid.

However, Atletico remain interested in him, but they will not pay the Foios-born schemer’s €100M release clause.

All interested parties will be hoping Albert Celades lowers his asking price, due to Torres’ contract situation.

So far, he has declined the offer of a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Torres has been a key player for Celades in 2019-20, with 35 appearances in all competitions prior to the coronavirus suspension.