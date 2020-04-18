Ajax price Barcelona target Andre Onana at €40M

Ajax have placed a €40M price tag on Barcelona target Andre Onana, according to reports in the Daily Telegraph this weekend.

The La Liga giants have been linked with a move for the Cameroonian international, with Bayern Munich rumoured to be chasing Marc Ter Stegen.

Any potential movement is likely to be based on a chain reaction caused by Manuel Neuer unwillingness to sign a new contract at the Bavarian club.

Hans Dieter-Flick could then replace the 34-year old World Cup winner with Ter Stegen, leaving a space at the Camp Nou.

However, Quique Setien’s side are not the only European powerhouse monitoring Onana, with Chelsea and PSG also tracking the 24-year old.

Onana came through the Barcelona youth ranks as a teenager, after joining from the Samuel Eto’o youth academy in 2010.

He left for Ajax in 2015, without making a first team appearance under Luis Enrique, and has since established himself as first choice keeper for the Eredivisie side in the last four seasons.