UEFA to assure Atletico Madrid of automatic Champions League qualification

Atletico de Madrid could be invited into next season’s Champions League by UEFA despite fears they could miss out on qualification.

That is according to a report in Cadena Cope, that claims European football’s governing body could invite Diego Simeone’s side into the 2020/21 version of the competition.

As outlined by Marca and Cadena Cope, the Spanish FA’s proposal is that the four Champions League places would go to the current top four in La Liga – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, with Atleti instead playing in the Europa League due to their current league position.

It is said that UEFA’s idea to invite Atleti to next season’s competition is based on their performance in the Champions League over recent years – including reaching the finals in both 2014 and 2016.

The fact that Simeone’s side are the only side who mathematically qualified to this season’s Champions League quarter-finals – having eliminated holders Liverpool – is also said to hold influence.