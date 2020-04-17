Spanish football plan: Training in May, daily tests and August Champions League final

Spanish football clubs are intent on ending the 2019/20 season and a report in El Mundo has outlined how they plan to complete the campaign.

The report claims that there is hope that the players will be able to return to first-team training on or before 10 May and there will be daily tests on every individual for traces of the coronavirus.

It is hoped that the remaining league fixtures across the top two divisions will resume at the start of June and that it would be possible to conclude these matches by the end of the month of July.

It would be at this point that the remaining European fixtures would be played, with the Champions League final provisionally being staged on 29 August, two days after the Europa League final.

All stages of this process must be approved by the authorities (CSD and the Ministry of Health), with a hope that individual training sessions can begin ahead of group training.

The last match in La Liga was Real Betis defeated Real Madrid 2-1 on Sunday 8 March with football in the nation being suspended indefinitely since.