Real Madrid ‘best placed’ to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are the club ‘best placed’ to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report in Diario AS.

Norwegian goalscoring sensation Haaland has netted 40 goals this campaign having been prolific for RB Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in January.

Indeed, Haaland has netted 12 goals in just seven starts for the German side whom he joined after reportedly turning down interest from United.

The fresh report claims CELO Hans-Joaquim Watzke shares a close relationship with Madrid supremo Florentino Perez and that will help any deal while his agent Mino Raiola would like his client in the Spanish capital.

It is claimed that Achraf Hakimi – currently approaching the end of a two-year loan deal at Dortmund from Madrid – could be offered to the Bundesliga club permanently as part of the move.

Madrid look set to make a move this summer as they aim to bolster their attacking ranks – Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic have both been fringe players this campaign and appear likely to be moved on this summer.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new striker to help ease the attacking mantle of Karim Benzema, who has been the standout forward for the club since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018.

According to Monday’s front page of Marca, Madrid will prioritise signing Haaland this year before moving for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in 2021.

A previous report in Marca have linked the striker with a move to the Spanish capital and believe his release clause at Dortmund this year could be as low as €75m.