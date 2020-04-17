James Rodriguez move to Man United negotiated by Jorge Mendes

Agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly negotiating the transfer of out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez to Manchester United.

That is according to Diario AS, who build on reports from English tabloid The Sun that the Red Devils believe the player could be added to their squad this summer.

James has started just four La Liga games for the club this season and has not featured in a single minute of league action since October’s 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.

The Colombia midfielder’s contract expires in 2021 and a report last week in Diario AS said United, Everton, Juventus and Napoli are the four frontrunners for the player.

A report in Marca last month claimed Arsenal, Everton and Wolves all wanted to sign James with the financial impact of the coronavirus now leaving the Premier League as the only possible destination.

The report claims that Everton are the option that appeal to James the most with boss Carlo Ancelotti – who managed him at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich – said to be a big factor.

A report in to El Desmarque said Wolves are hoping to use their connections with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is the representative of the Colombian international.

Mendes is said to be hopeful of reducing Madrid’s asking price of €80m for the out-of-favour player and the growing financial clout of Wolves is making a move possible.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in a deal and their hand could be strengthened by their negotiations for Dani Ceballos last year, with relations between the clubs said to be strong.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern, with Atletico de Madrid previously strongly linked.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.