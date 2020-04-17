Barcelona players reject idea of being isolated in hotels for football return

Barcelona players are against any possible plans that would see them shut off in a hotel in order to return to football, say Diario Sport.

La Liga are said to be considering all possibilities for restarting football at the earliest possible date but it appears that the players will reject extreme plans that would see them cut off from the rest of society.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought an indefinite suspension to Spanish football and it is yet unclear when, if at all, the 2019/20 campaign would resume.

Next week there is due to be an online meeting between all 20 captains in La Liga along with all Coaches and medics on potential options for returning to football in the future, but any proposal would have to be given the all-clear by the Spanish health authorities.

The priority is for all players, Coaches and other matchday staff to avoid any potential contact with the virus, meaning they would need to be isolated for a prolonged period to return to football.