Barcelona ‘not currently interested’ in Real Sociedad striker Isak

Barcelona are ‘not currently interested’ in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak despite reports, according to ESPN journalist Samuel Marsden.

Què t’hi jugues reported, via Marca, that the striker was the Blaugrana’s Plan B should they not be able to land Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

The 20-year-old has shone at the Basque club since joining this summer in a €6.5m switch from Borussia Dortmund – he has netted 14 times domestically including seven in his last 12 outings.

His February was particularly prolific with the crowning week being when he struck twice in the 4-3 Copa del Rey victory at Real Madrid before also netting in the subsequent Basque derby victory over Athletic Club Bilbao in La Liga.

That month saw La Real reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 32 years when they defeated Segunda side Mirandes over two legs.

That booked their spot in this year’s final against Basque rivals Athletic Club Bilbao in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter, which has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund have a reported €30m buyback option on Isak – running from 2021 through to 2024 – on the Sweden international but he has since said he has no intention of returning to Germany.

“All I can say is that Dortmund is in my past and not in my future,” Isak told an interview with the Swedish newspaper Sporbladet last month, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

“I really enjoy where I am and I have no intention of returning there (to Dortmund) – my only focus now is Real Sociedad.

“La Liga is a very fun and developing league, with a way of playing that suits me and my style of play.

“It’s easier for me to perform better when the team has the ball, it suits me and we have a young team that wants to play football; it is a show of courage.

“We played very good matches when we won against Real Madrid and against Atlético and then we drew against Barcelona. But if I have to choose one, it is the match of Barcelona. It was really tough.”

Isak only ever started one Bundesliga match for Dortmund and was prolific on a loan spell at Willem II in the second half of last season, scoring 14 goals in 18 outings for the Dutch club.