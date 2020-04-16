Valencia look to Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas

Valencia are monitoring the possibility of signing Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas this year, according to Super Deporte.

De Tomas has scored five goals in seven games for the Catalan club – four in the League and one in the Copa del Rey, since joining just three months ago in a club record €22.5m deal from Benfica.

It is said that the appointment of César Sánchez to the sports management at the Mestalla has heightened the club’s interest and should Espanyol – who remain bottom of La Liga – be relegated this season they may need to cash in on their prized asset.

The 25-year-old netted 14 La Liga goals in 32 starts on loan at Rayo Vallecano last season but it was not enough to save the side from relegation back to the second tier.

Indeed the player, who was out on loan from Real Madrid for four successive seasons, had previously scored a total of 59 goals across loan spells with Cordoba, Real Valladolid and Rayo.