Samuel Eto’o plan to help 100,000 in Cameroon during coronavirus

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has pledged to distribute supplies to 100,000 people in Cameroon through his foundation.

Eto’o, who enjoyed a distinguished playing career including many successful seasons in Spain, has said the move will prioritise supplies reaching the populations of the cities of Douala, Buea, Yaoundé and Bafoussam.

It is said that soaps, sanitisers and several food items will be sent to 50,000 homes across those four cities while 50,000 protective face masks will be given to workers on the front-line, including taxi drivers.

The move will also prioritise footballers, with a thousand footballers from the 44 prominent teams in men’s and women’s football in the African nation benefitting.

“This is a serious humanitarian crisis and only via proper sanitisation and the distribution of health kits can we curb the coronavirus,” read a statement from the Samuel Eto’o Foundation, via BBC Sport.

Eto’o started his career in Spain across spells with Real Madrid, Leganes and Espanyol but really found prominence at Real Mallorca, netting 70 goals across four-and-a-half seasons.

That earned him a move to Barcelona, where he scored 130 goals across 199 appearances before joining Inter, while he also had stints at multiple other clubs including Chelsea, Everton and Sampdoria.