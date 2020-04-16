Real Madrid: Luka Jovic must face prosecutors in Serbia over quarantine violation

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic must testify before prosecutors in Serbia after allegedly breaching quarantine rules in the country.

As outlined by Marca, the footballer faces a possible fine in upwards of €1,275 and could potentially be landed with a three-year prison sentence.

Jovic will have to testify before the Belgrade Prosecutor’s Office after being denounced by police that he had breached the home quarantine rules in place in Serbia.

A report in El Mundo last month outlined how the striker was the one player who Madrid did allow to return to his home country to spend time with his young family, but he was allegedly seen partying on the streets of Belgrade – a move which has drawn criticism both in the nation and in Spain.

Jovic and other Serbian players who play with foreign clubs were criticized by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic after they returned, with the striker seen partyin in the streets of Belgrade on his girlfriend’s birthday.

Brnabic has said, as cited by Diario AS: “We have negative examples of our footballers, who are paid very well, ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home.”

Brnabic and other leaders have urged all Serbian citizens to refrain from returning home if possible, to limit the spread of the virus.

However, the player’s father Milan now insists that the pictures of his son were old photos taken in Spain, not Serbia, and has protested his son’s innocence.

“Let him go to jail, but only if he is guilty,” Jovic’s father is cited as saying by Marca.

“Luka passed two tests and gave negative in both. That is why he understood that he could come to Serbia. Now he seems to be a big criminal.

“I totally agree with the president and the Prime Minister, but only if he is guilty.

“He would accept that decision if he did something wrong, but he went to Belgrade to go to the house.

“Luka did not celebrate anything on the street. He was with his girlfriend at home – she cannot leave the house as she is pregnant.

“Photos have been taken of the two having fun, but they are in Spain.

“Luka came to Serbia to be with his family. We knew that he was coming. He has always been prepared to help his country, financially or in any way.

“I think the criticism has been excessive There are things that have not been understood. It hurts me to see what has happened.”

Jovic, 22, joined Los Blancos in a landmark €60m deal last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt but he has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devasting 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.