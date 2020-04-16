New Barcelona signing Trincao: ‘My family are proud that I will play with Messi’

Future Barcelona forward Francisco Trincao has spoken about his upcoming switch from Braga: ‘My family are proud that I will play with Messi’.

It was confirmed on the final day of the January transfer window that the Catalan giants had agreed a €31m deal for the young forward, who would remain at Braga until the end of the campaign.

The 20-year-old only made his debut for the Portuguese side last season and at the time had only started seven matches for the club across all competitions.

Trincao has risen through the ranks of Portugal’s youth teams and is currently an Under-21 international, with his potential earmarked by the Catalan giants.

“The call from Barcelona was a proud moment for me, as I really want to wear the best shirt in the world and I really want to meet their footballers, who are the best in the world,” he explained, in quotes cited by Marca.

“My family are proud that I will play with (Lionel) Messi because he is the best in the world.

“I am a player who works hard, is mentally strong and will always be looking for goals and assists to help my team.

“I am strong in one-on-one, my style will go well with Barcelona’s.”

He will remain with Braga for the remainder of the season before joining the Blaugrana on a five-year contract at the end of the current season.

He is a flexible attacking player who is predominantly left-footed and is said to be technically gifted and fleet of foot, making him tricky from either flank.

He is thought to be the replacement of Carles Perez – who has joined Roma – in Barca’s squad.