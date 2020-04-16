Napoli would not consider any bids for star midfielder Fabian Ruiz

Napoli would only consider selling star midfielder Fabian Ruiz – a target of Real Madrid and Barcelona – if they received an ‘indecent’ offer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 24-year-old has been widely linked with a return to Spanish football, but his current club appear to be unwilling to enter any negotiations.

The central midfielder has made 32 appearances for the Italian side this campaign and is developing into one of the most highly-rated Spanish stars.

Interest from the Camp Nou is logical due to the uncertainty over the long-term futures of central midfielders Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets.

Fabian received his first senior Spain cap in June and has impressed in Serie A following a €30m transfer from Real Betis in the summer of 2018.

It was in Seville where the midfielder first truly came to prominence, under the tutelage of Quique Setien, and it now appears there is a desire for the two to be reunited with Diario AS reporting the midfielder is the first-choice of the Blaugrana boss.

Diario AS first reported on interest from Real Madrid in the player last summer and there are suggestions that the player may be forced to choose between El Clasico rivals.