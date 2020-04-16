La Liga insist on finishing 2019/20 campaign: ‘voiding the season is not an option’

La Liga president Javier Tebas is insistent that the 2019/20 season will be completed and ending the competition ‘is not an option’.

There have been growing fears that the current campaign will not be completed due to the indefinite suspension of football in Spain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes amid the news – as outlined by Marca and Cadena Cope – that the Spanish FA will propose to UEFA on how to award European places in case the current La Liga season cannot be finished.

“Nulling and voiding the season is not an option on the table,” Tebas told the league’s official newsletter. “But we are reviewing multiple scenarios, such as what happens if we play behind closed doors and what happens if we play with crowds and what happens if games aren’t played. We have to look at all possibilities, but we’re not working towards a situation where we don’t complete the season.

“We’re looking to ensure the best health conditions for players for when they resume training and we’re looking to reduce the economic risk. This is a health pandemic, but also an economic pandemic.

“We are conscious that many people are suffering from the lack of competition right now and we want to support everyone.”

The Spanish FA say that they will propose that the four Champions League places would go to the current top four in La Liga – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

That would mean Atletico de Madrid would drop down to the Europa League alongside Getafe – with both clubs missing out on what appeared to be an attainable top four finish this term.

Athletic Club Bilbao would also be rewarded with a Europa League place due to their participation in this season’s Copa del Rey final, as their opponents La Real are already guaranteed a European position due to the above criteria.