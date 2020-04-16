Inter demand Barcelona offer Griezmann in Lautaro Martinez deal

Inter are demanding Antoine Griezmann as part of any deal to take Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, report Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Griezmann arrived at the Blaugrana this summer when his €120m release clause at Atleti was triggered but his performances and adaption to the club have not been quite as planned so far.

There has been greater expectation on Griezmann than expected due to a series of injury problems for Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez this campaign.

It follows a report Diario Sport last month that claimed Griezmann would be placed on the transfer market after less than a year at the Camp Nou.

It is claimed that the Catalan giants are hopeful of renovating their attack this summer but need to sell first-team players in order to reinvest, with the Frenchman seen as expendable.

A subsequent report in Sky Sports claimed that Griezmann could be offered to Paris Saint-Germain in a part-exchange deal for their former star Neymar.

Argentine international Lautaro has netted 16 goals 30 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

It is said that the Blaugrana lead the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

Martinez’s current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.