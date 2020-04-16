Barcelona want N’Golo Kante in Chelsea negotiation for Coutinho

Barcelona are hopeful of signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as part of the deal that takes Philippe Coutinho to Stamford Bridge, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The report states that the Catalan club are hopeful of signing a midfielder ‘with legs’ to give the side much needed energy and they believe the France international fits the bill.

It is said that he is a feasible alternative to Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, and they believe negotiations with Coutinho could be hugely helpful in any deal.

Kante won back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea before winning the World Cup with his nation in 2018.

The 29-year-old is now the star player at the West London club following Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid this summer.

A report in Diario Sport last week said Chelsea and Barca were locked in negotiations over a summer move for Coutinho, thought to be an initial loan deal with a compulsory purchase option included.