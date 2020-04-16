Barcelona considering loan exit for Riqui Puig

Barcelona are considering the option of loaning out midfielder Riqui Puig next season amid a host of interested clubs, according to Diario Sport.

It is claimed by the report that it is ‘raining offers’ for the highly-rated central midfielder, who has progressed through the club’s La Masia youth system.

According to the report, Celta de Vigo and Granada are two La Liga clubs to have made enquiries on the player, alongside clubs from the Bundesliga and the Premier League, with Dutch giants Ajax also interested.

It is said that in the likelihood Barcelona’s B team are not playing in the Segunda next season, the club will actively consider all loan offers for the player so that he has regular first-team football at a top level.

The 20-year-old made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants last season and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

Puig made his La Liga debut on 13 April 2019, starting in a 0–0 draw against Huesca, and played 67 minutes, before starting in a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in May.

He has featured for just 22 minutes in La Liga this season across two substitute appearances, both of which came under Quique Setien – against Levante and Granada.

The midfielder made his senior team debut with first team against Cultural Leonesa in a 4–1 home victory in the Copa Del Rey in December 2018, as he came on in the 55th minute and assisted the fourth goal. He described his debut as ‘a dream come true’.