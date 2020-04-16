Barcelona boss Setien ‘showing off the Champions League trophy to the cows’ in his village

Barcelona boss Quique Setien admits he has dreamt of showing the ‘Champions League trophy to the cows’ in his hometown.

Setien guided his side to a 1-1 draw at Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, with the second leg not taking place due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe.

Football has now been grinded to a halt and it is yet unclear if the competition – alongside all those in Spain – will be completed for the 2019/20 campaign, and if so at what date.

That match in Naples was Setien’s first ever match in the Champions League – having only managed in Europe last season, when he was with Real Betis in the Europa League.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde in the hosteat at the Camp Nou in January and despite a huge amount of instability off the pitch at the club, they are top of La Liga and remain in Europe’s premier club competition.

Setien signed a two-and-a-half year contract on arrival at the Blaugrana, and he confessed upon his appointment that he was in the fields beside cows in his hometown village when he first found out about the opportunity of coaching the club.

“Of course I have dreamed about that, and about showing off the Champions League trophy to the cows back in Liencres,” Setien told TV3, as cited by Marca.

“The truth is I do not have much time to lose, and I want to win both the major competitions – I am in a rush to win both La Liga and the Champions League.”

Setien then was asked about the end of the current season, what he thought would be the best scenario and if he thought it would be suitable for the current league leaders – Barcelona – to be awarded the title.

“It is obvious that I want to keep playing and to win the league in that manner,” Setien added.

“I am not sure if it would be worthwhile to award the title from this position or not, I want to be the champions by playing and this situation is not ideal for anyone.

“This situation is very difficult and that is what really worries me is finding the solutions to the crisis as soon as possible. Everything else is superfluous, I am not giving it much importance.”