Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, West Ham want Marseille’s Bouna Sarr

Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla and West Ham are all interested in a deal for Marseille defender Bouna Sarr, reports Foot Mercato.

The 28-year-old has starred for the Ligue 1 giants across the past five years since joining from Metz while the report outlines how Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas is considering making him club captain next season.

The report adds that Atleti want to add competition to Kieran Trippier in the right-back position and will consider selling Colombian Santiago Arias next summer.

Marseille are reportedly in need of funds due to their financial position but want to retain Sarr due to his status in the dressing room and his relationship with Villas-Boas.

An unnamed German side are also in contention for his signature, the report adds, but Spain could be a likely destination for a player whose current contract expires in 2022.

Sarr was born to a Senegalese father and a Guinean mother but has not chosen to represent either African nation and has remain uncapped at international level, despite links of a call-up to France.