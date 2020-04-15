Xavi confident he’s “capable” of managing Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez is keeping the door open for a Barcelona approach, according to his latest quotes as featured today in Marca.

The Spanish midfielder has been in Qatar, first as a player and now as a coach, but despite being off the European football radar, he’s constantly linked with coaching vacancies back in Spain, usually at his old club Barcelona.

“I see myself as capable [of managing Barca]” Xavi said in a chat with Youtuber DJMariiO.

“Obviously to take charge of Barca is a big deal. You have to see it clearly, and be very prepared [for the job].”

Currently in charge of Al Sadd, with a contract that runs until next summer, the Champions League winner has always been careful to respect the feelings of his current team – without ever denying his desire to return to coach his boyhood team when the chance arises.

As it stands, there is a peculiar situation in play. Xavi is primed for a return, but the recently appointed Quique Setien hasn’t had a fair shot yet thanks to the cancellation of the season, so the Xavi may have to amend his plans for a glorious return to the Nou Camp a little for now.