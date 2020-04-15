Wonderkid has what it takes to be Real Madrid player according to his coach

There are plenty of exciting young players who will be on the market this summer, but perhaps none as in demand as Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes.

The teenager has broken into the senior team, and now has the eyes of Europe on his progress, especially now the season has stopped to allow everyone some time to reflect on what came before.

As they always are with the world’s best talents, Real Madrid are linked, and according to Julien Stephan, Camavinga’s manager in Ligue 1, it’s not a crazy prospect.

In an interview today in AS he insists that his young charge has what it takes to play for one of the top clubs.

Despite that, unsurprisingly Stephan is keen to hang on to the prodigy for another season, and admits he’s told him as much. Another year of playing regularly would give Camavinga another level or preparation that’s probably necessary if you want to play at a true super-club like Real.