Real Madrid target’s agent admits the situation has “changed” over summer transfer

Donny Van de Beek was a hot property in the transfer market last summer after Ajax’s superb run to the Champions League semi finals.

The midfielder was a key part of the Dutch team’s efforts, and last summer saw major interest from Spanish sides in him as half of Europe competed to snatch the crown jewels from this successful project.

In the end van de Beek elected to stay while some of the other major names went, a decision which looked mature at the time. He could develop and play another year, and move this summer when the timing suited him.

Instead, the coronavirus has struck and left van de Beek sweating on his future. The queue of top European sides including Real Madrid who were supposed to be competing for him are now unsure what shape the transfer market will take at all.

His agent, in quotes picked up by Mundo Deportivo, admitted that the global situation had majorly put the brakes on any deal.

“The coronavirus has changed the situation of some clubs and we have to look closely at this,” admitted Guido Albers.

There’s no question the 22 year old will still generate interested, from his perspective he just might not command as big a wage packet, or have any many options to choose from, as he would have done last summer.