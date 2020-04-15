Juan Mata insists that Hazard “will show his true level” after injury nightmare passes

Eden Hazard was the best player in the Premier League for some time, and will show that quality again in La Liga.

That’s according to Juan Mata, who insisted in quotes picked up by Mundo Deportivo today that his old Chelsea teammate will shake off the injuries and the disruption of this campaign to return stronger than ever next time.

A move to Real Madrid is difficult at the best of times, and the various external factors that have affected this season really prevented Hazard building up any kind of momentum.

But Manchester United midfielder Mata, who knows Eden well, is certain that his quality will come to the fore once again:

“I loved playing with and against Eden Hazard. For me, for many years he was the best player in the league. He could win games on his own,” the former Valencia man commented.

“I trained with him and I know how good he can continue to be. He’s had back luck in his stage at Madrid with injuries, but I’m sure he will show his true level when the conditions are right to do so.”

Anyone who has watched the English top flight in the last few years will have to agree that Hazard has been up there with the very best. The move he’s always dreamed of hasn’t worked out so far, but that’s not from a lack of skill or talent on Hazard’s part.

As Mata says, once things fall into place, La Liga may finally get to see the star they waited so long for, shining at last.