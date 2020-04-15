In-demand Ajax keeper says “Barca is my home”

Andre Onana, Ajax goalkeeper, came through the ranks at Barcelona, and he hasn’t forgotten it.

It was there at La Masia that the 24 year old came from Cameroon to learn his trade as a stopper, and you can tell from his top tier footwork that he’s a Barca product.

In an interview with Marca today, Onana declared “Barca is my home… if I have to go back I will,” in response to the gradually building rumours about a potential move for him back to the club where he came through the ranks.

Marca are at pains to point out this is still some way away however – with Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Neto as their two options, this is one area that the Catalan club feel well set up.

But you never know in football, and the draw of a return to Catalonia is clearly strong for Onana. We wouldn’t rule it out by any means as a possibility in the next few years.