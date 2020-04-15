Brilliant South American talent names Atletico as club he’s had contact with

Given the uncertainty in the world at the moment, it seems crazy to be looking ahead to football transfers, but with nothing else on right now it’s natural that plenty of focus is turning that way.

This is usually a hectic time of year for young players agents as we approach the summer and they try to engineer a big move to a top team, Agustin Urzi of Banfield in Argentina has been doing well to keep his name in the headlines in connection with a big European move this summer.

He name checked a host of clubs, including Atletico Madrid, in quotes picked up today by Marca:

“Boca and Racing have spoken with my agent and the club… who else? Inter, Benfica, Roma, Atletico Madrid too. I don’t remember more, I forget.”

There’s certainly no shortage of interest after the attacking midfielder impressed at international youth tournaments in 2019. The list of clubs after him will make it tricky for Diego Simeone’s side, but the strong Argentine connection there might help, and Atleti certainly have the money to pull off a deal where a team like Racing Club won’t