Benzema is key in Haaland equation – but he won’t go without a fight

Any player who survives a season at Real Madrid has done well. A player who lasts a decade has done exceptionally.

Karim Benzema has burrowed his way into the woodwork at the Bernabeu, and despite some detractors has held down a place in one of the most competitive XIs in the world for what seems like an age.

His time will come eventually though, and according to a report in AS today, Erlind Haaland is being lined up to be his replacement.

The Norwegian only moved to Dortmund in January, and had time to score a hatful of goals before the season was put on pause, but already Real Madrid are apparently circling to secure him long term.

Benzema will be the man who is replaced, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned down the years it’s that he won’t go without a fight. As the article points out, he’s 32 but in top physical form. He has a contract until 2022, and won’t be going anywhere before that, especially while Zinedine Zidane is in charge.

But as always, Madrid are looking to sign the best players on the market, and it’s down to the incumbents in their positions to show they’re still up to the task.