Barcelona prepare ambitious Coutinho – Kante deal

Barcelona are in a pretty desperate situation right now, especially upstairs, and while they need more than a few transfers to sort out the mess they’re in, it would be a valuable boost to the club to pull off something impressive.

The idea suggested in Mundo Deportivo today is certainly that. They connect the dots between Barcelona’s talks with Chelsea over Philippe Coutinho and the possibility that N’Golo Kante will be on the market this summer to suggest a deal involving the two.

Kante apparently provides the physical presence that Barca are looking for, and is a midfielder “with legs” to play alongside their more technical stars.

It’s a deal that seems way too difficult to be realistic, but the paper insists that with Coutinho keen to come back to the Premier League and Chelsea willing to offers once they reach a certain value, a deal can be done.

Certainly the appearance of managing to go from one to the other would be a PR win for Barcelona, and might not be well received by Chelsea fans.