Xavi Hernandez admits coaching Barcelona would be ‘a dream’

Former Barcelona captain and club legend Xavi Hernandez admits it would be a ‘dream’ for him to one day manage the club.

Now aged 40, Xavi is currently the manager of Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd, whom he took over last May and is in place until the summer of 2021.

The former central midfielder was reportedly approached by the Blaugrana over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

However, despite reported meetings being held in the Middle East in a frantic week, no agreement was reached and the Catalan giants ultimately decided to appoint Quique Setien.

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2015, alongside winning 133 caps for the Spanish national team.

He won eight La Liga titles alongside three Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies in his total of 25 titles with the club.

“I do not know why people see me as a Barça coach, but I am proud of that and I really like it,” Xavi told ‘youtuber’ DjMaRiiO, as cited by El Mundo. “Now that I have proven myself as a Coach, I see myself as capable and it is a dream for me to return to Barcelona.

“I consider Barça to be my home, it is my life. I am in an apprenticeship, I am learning a lot as a Coach here in Qatar, at Al-Sadd. I would be very excited, but coaching Barça is a much bigger thing, you have to see it clearly. It is a whole process and I hope that one day it can come.”