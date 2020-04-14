Spanish FA proposals to end season of all non-professional leagues

The Spanish FA has proposed to end the seasons of all non-professional football leagues in the nation, report Marca.

It is said the FA’s president Luis Rubiales (pictured) met on Tuesday with leaders of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to discuss bringing an official end to all of those leagues including the Segunda B and Tercera divisions – the regionalised third and fourth tiers of Spanish football.

Plans were revealed for bringing an end to the season which would include no relegations throughout any of the leagues and promotion places being decided by playoffs, which would officially close the campaign.

The playoff system would see teams compete over one-legged affairs with the change in divisions being a temporary holding plan which will revert back to normality within three to four seasons.

The plans would also impact upon women’s football, futsal and youth leagues, while the FA is said to be guaranteeing funding to all clubs during the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought an indefinite suspension to Spanish football.