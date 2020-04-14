Spanish FA president Rubiales investigated for forgery

Luis Rubiales – the president of the Spanish FA – is reportedly under investigation for the forging a public document.

The report is outlined in ABC, via Marca, which claims that the document is said to be in relation to adding 19 new members to the Spanish FA in the extraordinary general assembly of 16 December last year.

It is apparently a complaint from the president of the Madrid Federation, Paco Díez, and Rubiales will have to declare in front of a court in Madrid on 21 May regarding the allegations.

Rubiales’s request that the 19 new members were denied by Examining Board of Sport (TAD), with the incumbent president attempting to strengthen his hand upon the upcoming election for the position, where he will face former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

The proposal from Rubiales, which would have included giving the 19 new members voting rights, was later reduced to a request for just five new members – which was accepted by the National Sports Council (CSD).

However, it now appears that this acceptance may have been based on forgery, while the Spanish FA has not added any new members and remains at 140.