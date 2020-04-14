Real Madrid make enquiry for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid have made an opening enquiry for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report in France Football.

The striker is out of contract in 2021 so the North London club are likely to cash-in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

The Gunners would be demanding a fee in the region of €55m for the striker who has been prolific for the club since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 61 goals in 96 appearances.

Aubameyang has been linked to both Madrid and Barcelona at various points throughout this campaign, with both El Clasico clubs said to be keen to bolster their attacking options.

Last month, a report in Diario Sport claimed that star striker Aubameyang would be willing to force a move to the Camp Nou this summer and he looks increasingly likely to exit the North London club.

It is said by the report that the Blaugrana met with the 30-year-old’s representatives back in January when they became aware of a long-term injury to Luis Suarez.