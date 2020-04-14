Manchester United scouted Saul Niguez during Anfield victory

Manchester United scouted long-term transfer target Saul Niguez during Atletico de Madrid’s Champions League win at Anfield last month.

A recent report in Diario AS said United were prepared to offer €80m (£70m) for the player and now The Sun say they specifically watched Saul during that game at Liverpool.

The midfielder has a long-term contract at Atleti until 2026 with a release clause of €150m (£136m), but the Red Devils are said to believe that this value is disproportionately high.

With Paul Pogba likely to leave Old Trafford in the near future amid supposed interest from Real Madrid, United are looking to bolster their midfield options.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month highlighted how the Spain international is represented by the Stellar Group, led by Jonathan Barnett, and which is very familiar with the English transfer market.

The 25-year-old is said to be a long-term target in particular for United and his abilities are said to make him a prime transfer target for the club.

Diego Simeone wants to keep Saul at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the Argentine trying to maintain his first-team squad after a series of long-term players leaving the club this summer.

Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Filipe Luis, Rodri and Gabi Hernandez are all players who have exited the club in the past year.