Arsenal ‘one step away’ from Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal are ‘one step away’ from signing Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey after offering his €50m release clause.

That is according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, who football.london cite as reporting that the Gunners are now in the driving regarding his future.

A recent report by Diario AS outlined how Atleti were confident on renewing the contract of the Ghanaian international, who has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable €50m release clause.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Arsenal would move for Partey this summer while El Mundo Deportivo claimed Liverpool attempted to land the player in 2018 before significant outlays on other transfer targets meant they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners were said to be prioritising a move for the midfielder, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 172 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 35 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.