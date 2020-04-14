Alexander Isak ‘Plan B’ for Real Madrid if Lautaro Martinez move fails

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak is Real Madrid’s ‘Plan B’ if they cannot land Inter frontman Lautaro Martinez this summer, say Què t’hi jugues via Marca.

The 20-year-old has shone at the Basque club since joining this summer in a €6.5m switch from Borussia Dortmund – he has netted 14 times domestically including seven in his last 12 outings.

His February was particularly prolific with the crowning week being when he struck twice in the 4-3 Copa del Rey victory at Real Madrid before also netting in the subsequent Basque derby victory over Athletic Club Bilbao in La Liga.

Dortmund have a reported €30m buyback option – running from 2021 through to 2024 – on the Sweden international but he has since said he has no intention of returning to Germany.

“All I can say is that Dortmund is in my past and not in my future,” Isak told an interview with the Swedish newspaper Sporbladet last month, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

“I really enjoy where I am and I have no intention of returning there (to Dortmund) – my only focus now is Real Sociedad.

“La Liga is a very fun and developing league, with a way of playing that suits me and my style of play.

“It’s easier for me to perform better when the team has the ball, it suits me and we have a young team that wants to play football; it is a show of courage.

“We played very good matches when we won against Real Madrid and against Atlético and then we drew against Barcelona. But if I have to choose one, it is the match of Barcelona. It was really tough.”

Isak only ever started one Bundesliga match for Dortmund and was prolific on a loan spell at Willem II in the second half of last season, scoring 14 goals in 18 outings for the Dutch club.