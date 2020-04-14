Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana: ‘Barcelona is my home…’

Highly-rated Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has reiterated that ‘Barcelona is my home’ and that he would be open to a return to the club.

The Cameroon international goalkeeper has earned rave reviews at the Dutch giants whom he joined from La Masia in 2015 and helped Ajax to multiple success both domestically and in Europe.

Onana has a contract at the Amsterdam-based club until 2022 began his career at the Samuel Eto’o Foundation before joining the Blaugrana’s youth system in 2010.

“It is difficult to know,” Onana told Canal + Sport Africa, via Marca, when asked if he would return to the Camp Nou. “Barcelona is my home and, if I have to come back, I will come back.

“But we are far from that, since I am an Ajax goalkeeper and we will see what happens at the end of the season.”

A report in Diario Sport from February outlined how Barcelona would be willing to rival interest from Chelsea in the goalkeeper this year.

In an interview with RMC Sport from October, Onana said: “Barcelona came back in for me this summer. It is home to me. I was part of the club.

“Logically, they are always keen to repatriate their own. Perhaps it was not the right time to go back, and maybe I will never go back! This summer, though, was not right for it.”

Reports had claimed that Barcelona were keen on signing Onana to replace Jasper Cillessen – who joined Valencia – but instead opting to sign Los Che goalkeeper Neto in what was effectively a swap deal.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is the long-term first choice goalkeeper at the Camp Nou.