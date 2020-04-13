Tottenham will reject Barcelona move to sign Tanguy Ndombele

Barcelona want to land Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele but the Premier League club will not consider a sale, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries and form in his debut season for Spurs, whom he joined in a €60m deal from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

The Frenchman has made 27 appearances for the North London club this season but has found starting opportunities limited and his application has been criticised by new boss Jose Mourinho.

However, the France international, of Congolese origin, is not likely to be available for transfer from Spurs despite the Blaugrana’s intention of bolstering their ranks.

It is said that Ndombele’s skillset matches the profile that the Catalan giants are looking for – a box-to-box midfielder who can impose himself physically during matches.

It has been said that the player’s arrival would alleviate the pressure of that style of midfielder due to the possible exits of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this summer.