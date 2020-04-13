Sevilla and Valencia battle for Porto winger Jesus Corona

Valencia and Sevilla are among a host of clubs battling to sign Porto winger Jesus Corona this summer, say reports.

It is reported by Corriere dello Sport, via ESPN’s Mexico site that the Spanish duo are in for the player alongside Inter, West Ham, Everton, Schalke and Roma.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for Sergio Conceicao’s side in recent years and has starred for the club since his €12m switch from FC Twente in the summer of 2015.

However, it is said that Porto now must sell the Mexican winger to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play boundaries – alerting a series of clubs.

It follows a similar report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola which claimed Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla will now look to challenge a host of top clubs with a bid.

Lopetegui is in line to bring in new faces this summer, with Rony Lopes and Lucas Ocampos linked with big money moves to Fenerbahce and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Corona is said to have a release clause of €50m but could command a fee of approximately half that value.