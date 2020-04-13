Real Madrid plan to sign Erling Haaland this year, then Kylian Mbappe in 2021

Real Madrid have launched an ambitious bid to land Erling Haaland this year before signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021.

That is according to Monday’s front page of Marca, say that Madrid are intent on landing a star striker this year but Mbappe will not be within their range.

Norwegian goalscoring sensation Haaland has netted 40 goals this campaign having been prolific for RB Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in January.

Indeed, Haaland has netted 12 goals in just seven starts for the German side whom he joined after reportedly turning down interest from United.

Madrid look set to make a move this summer as they aim to bolster their attacking ranks – Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic have both been fringe players this campaign and appear likely to be moved on this summer.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new striker to help ease the attacking mantle of Karim Benzema, who has been the standout forward for the club since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018.

A previous report in Marca have linked the striker with a move to the Spanish capital and believe his release clause at Dortmund this year could be as low as €75m.

Mbappe is said by reports to be the long-term goal for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

Mbappe is under contract in the France capital until the summer of 2022 and the club have long wanted to renew his deal, but the player has not entered into negotiations as yet.

Madrid president Florentino Perez does not want to upset his relations with PSG and is prepared to wait until a market opportunity arises and would be prepared to sanction up to €300m for a deal.

Los Blancos are said to be preparing a similar plan that saw them land Eden Hazard from Chelsea with a long-term admiration without any official move.

Mbappe has netted 90 goals in 119 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.

Image via Marca