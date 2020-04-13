Martin Odegaard tells Real Madrid he wants Real Sociedad stay next season

Martin Odegaard has reportedly told Real Madrid that he wants to complete his second season on loan at Real Sociedad.

The Norway international has starred during this campaign for La Real after joining them on a two-year loan deal from Los Blancos – scoring seven goals for the Basque club to date.

It has been reported that should Madrid wish to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at the Anoeta, they would have to pay the Basque club a €4m compensation package.

A report in Noticias de Gipuzkoa claims that the midfielder has informed his parent club that he is happy in San Sebastian and wants to complete the remainder of the agreed loan spell.

The report highlights how the Basque club’s president Jokin Aperribay himself has also been very calm and confident every time he has been asked about the subject of Odegaard’s future.

Odegaard looks set to have a bright future at the elite level of football.